Shia LaBeouf was fired from Olivia Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling': report

Wilde was one of many women to support FKA Twigs, who dated LaBeouf for roughly a year after meeting him on the set of Honey Boy.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-12-2020 14:12 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 14:00 IST
Shia LaBeouf was fired from Olivia Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling': report
Wilde, who is also starring in the film in a supporting role, fired the actor in pre-production because ''LaBeouf displayed poor behaviour and his style clashed with the cast and crew''. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Hollywood actor Shia LaBeouf was sacked from Olivia Wilde's next directorial venture ''Don't Worry Darling'', a new report has revealed. Wilde, who is also starring in the film in a supporting role, fired the actor in pre-production because ''LaBeouf displayed poor behaviour and his style clashed with the cast and crew''.

According to Variety, LaBeouf's ''off-putting'' work style clashed with Wilde's ''zero a****le policy''. The actor, known for starring in ''Transformers'' series, ''Honey Boy'' and ''The Peanut Butter Falcon'', had joined the film's cast along with Florence Pugh and Chris Pine earlier this year.

However, it was reported in September that he dropped out of the project due to ''scheduling'' issues and was replaced by singer-actor Harry Styles. The revelation comes weeks after LaBeouf's ex-girlfriend FKA twigs filed a lawsuit against him, accusing the actor of ''relentless abuse,'' including sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress. Wilde was one of many women to support FKA Twigs, who dated LaBeouf for roughly a year after meeting him on the set of ''Honey Boy''.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

