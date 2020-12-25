Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajinikanth admitted to hospital in Hyderabad for BP fluctuations

TDP supremo and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu wished the actor a speedy recovery.Mr Rajinikanth has been admitted in the hospital today in the morning...Though he did not have any symptoms of COVID-19, his BP showed severe fluctuations and needed further evaluation for which he has been admitted to the hospital, Apollo Hospitals said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-12-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 16:55 IST
Rajinikanth admitted to hospital in Hyderabad for BP fluctuations
He was shooting for a movie here for the past 10 days and had isolated himself and is being monitored closely after a few people on the sets tested COVID-19 positive. Image Credit: ANI

Eds: Adding relax Hyderabad, Dec 25 (PTI): Superstar Rajinikanth was on Friday admitted to Apollo Hospitals here as he was suffering from severe blood pressure fluctuations, the hospital said in a statement. He was shooting for a movie here for the past 10 days and had isolated himself and is being monitored closely after a few people on the sets tested COVID-19 positive.

The 70-year-old actor, however, tested negative. TDP supremo and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu wished the actor a speedy recovery.

''Mr Rajinikanth has been admitted in the hospital today in the morning...Though he did not have any symptoms of COVID-19, his BP showed severe fluctuations and needed further evaluation for which he has been admitted to the hospital,'' Apollo Hospitals said. He will be investigated and monitored closely in the hospital till his BP settles down before being discharged, it said.

Apart from fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion, he does not have any other symptoms and is ''haemodynamically'' stable, the statement said. Meanwhile, Chandrababu Naidu said he is deeply concerned about the actor's health.

''Deeply concerned about superstar @rajinikanth after hearing the news of him being admitted to a hospital today. Wishing him a speedy recovery and good health!'' he said in a tweet.

Actor and Jana Sena founder Pawan Kalyan in a statement hoped that Rajinikanth would come out healthy with the blessings of Mahavatar Babaji whom the superstar considers as Guru. Rajinikanth had earlier arrived here for the shoot of his latest flick 'Annaatthe', which has been halted after four of the film crew tested positive for COVID-19.

Sun Pictures, the production house, said on Wednesday that the top actor and other crew members have tested negative for the virus. The shoot for the movie, directed by Siva and featuring Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Khusbu and Prakash Raj among others, resumed here on December 14.

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Suspected Russian hackers made failed attempt to breach CrowdStrike, company says

Suspected Russian hackers used Microsoft vendors to breach customers

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Erdogan says Turkey would like better ties with Israel, criticised Palestine policy

President Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey would like to have better ties with Israel, but criticised Israeli policy toward Palestinians as unacceptable and a red line for Ankara, adding that intelligence talks resumed between the two sides....

User fee collection through FASTag crosses Rs 80 cr per day with record 50 lakh transactions: NHAI

The National Highways Authority of India NHAI on Friday said the electronic toll collection through FASTag has crossed Rs 80 crore a day with record 50 lakh transactions per day. Over 2.20 crore FASTag has been issued so far.The toll collec...

Russia introduces two-week quarantine period for UK arrivals - Ifax

People arriving in Russia from the United Kingdom must undergo a two-week mandatory self-isolation, the Interfax news agency cited the state consumer health watchdog as saying on Friday.Russia said earlier this week that it would suspend fl...

Ivry Gitlis, a violinist who spanned genres, dies at 98

Ivry Gitlis, an acclaimed violinist who played with famed conductors, rock stars and jazz bands around the world and worked to make classical music accessible to the masses, has died in Paris at 98. Frances culture minister announced his de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020