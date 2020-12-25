Left Menu
Development News Edition

On Christmas: Army plays Santa for kids in Kashmir

The idea is to see the kids smile and thats what we are doing, said Col Dharmendra Yadav, commanding officer of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles of the Armys Victor Force which looks after the militancy-hit areas of south Kashmir.He said the unit deployed its Sepoy to become Santa and distribute small gifts to the kids and school-going children who were also counselled for career development.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 25-12-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 17:57 IST
On Christmas: Army plays Santa for kids in Kashmir

Sepoy Gurvinder Singh of the Army's 19 Rashtriya Rifles was given a new mission in Kashmir on Friday -- 'Mission Smile'. His crisp olive greens gave way to fluffy red costume, assault rifle which always slings on shoulders was replaced by goodie bags and voila! ''Fauji'' Santa was ready to welcome kids from the valley for a day filled with fun with endless supplies of goodies, toffees, chocolates and some tips on their future and career.

The Rashtriya Rifles encampment at Larkipora, 65 km from Srinagar, was buzzing with activities on Christmas with thumping of boots replaced by giggles of children from neighbouring localities of Wessu, Pethdialgam, Brenty, Kokernag, Vailu and Gadol who were invited here by the Commanding Officer as a gesture to connect with locales. ''We are working under the guidance of GOC of Victor Force and connecting with locals. The idea is to see the kids smile and that's what we are doing,'' said Col Dharmendra Yadav, commanding officer of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles of the Army's Victor Force which looks after the militancy-hit areas of south Kashmir.

He said the unit deployed its Sepoy to become Santa and distribute small gifts to the kids and school-going children who were also counselled for career development. Addressing the children, Major Rahul Jaeenger asked the kids to clear their doubts and focus on their dreams.

''Every child has some speciality which needs to be toned up,'' he told PTI. Lt Col Manpreet Singh feels that connecting with the kids was nice and it's better to catch them young and showcase the world to them.

Singh distributed all the gifts while Subedar Harkeerat Singh, a religious teacher, conveyed the importance of Christmas to the children..

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Suspected Russian hackers made failed attempt to breach CrowdStrike, company says

Suspected Russian hackers used Microsoft vendors to breach customers

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Erdogan says Turkey would like better ties with Israel, criticised Palestine policy

President Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey would like to have better ties with Israel, but criticised Israeli policy toward Palestinians as unacceptable and a red line for Ankara, adding that intelligence talks resumed between the two sides....

User fee collection through FASTag crosses Rs 80 cr per day with record 50 lakh transactions: NHAI

The National Highways Authority of India NHAI on Friday said the electronic toll collection through FASTag has crossed Rs 80 crore a day with record 50 lakh transactions per day. Over 2.20 crore FASTag has been issued so far.The toll collec...

Russia introduces two-week quarantine period for UK arrivals - Ifax

People arriving in Russia from the United Kingdom must undergo a two-week mandatory self-isolation, the Interfax news agency cited the state consumer health watchdog as saying on Friday.Russia said earlier this week that it would suspend fl...

Ivry Gitlis, a violinist who spanned genres, dies at 98

Ivry Gitlis, an acclaimed violinist who played with famed conductors, rock stars and jazz bands around the world and worked to make classical music accessible to the masses, has died in Paris at 98. Frances culture minister announced his de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020