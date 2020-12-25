Left Menu
Development News Edition

Many just want a hug for Christmas this year, Queen Elizabeth says

All many people want for Christmas this year is a simple hug, Britain's Queen Elizabeth said in her annual festive message, saying it would be hard for those who lost loved ones to COVID-19 pandemic or were separated by curbs on social mixing. In her traditional pre-recorded Christmas Day address to the nation, the 94-year-old monarch repeatedly spoke of hope for the future whilst acknowledging millions of Britons would be unable to have their usual family celebrations this year.

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-12-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 20:40 IST
Many just want a hug for Christmas this year, Queen Elizabeth says
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

All many people want for Christmas this year is a simple hug, Britain's Queen Elizabeth said in her annual festive message, saying it would be hard for those who lost loved ones to COVID-19 pandemic or were separated by curbs on social mixing.

In her traditional pre-recorded Christmas Day address to the nation, the 94-year-old monarch repeatedly spoke of hope for the future whilst acknowledging millions of Britons would be unable to have their usual family celebrations this year. "Of course for many, this time of year will be tinged with sadness; some mourning the loss of those dear to them, and others missing friends and family members distanced for safety when all they really want for Christmas is a simple hug or a squeeze of the hand," Elizabeth said.

"If you are among them, you are not alone. And let me assure you of my thoughts and prayers." The queen herself has had to eschew her traditional Christmas celebrations, and is spending the festive season quietly at Windsor Castle with her husband Prince Philip, 99.

Usually, all the Windsors gather at her home on the Sandringham estate in eastern England, the walk to a nearby church for a Christmas Day service is a staple of the royal calendar. However, Britain is currently battling to curb the spread of a new variant of the novel coronavirus, with the number of new infections reaching record levels this week and the number of hospital admissions and death soaring.

Much of the country has been placed under tight restrictions, and for London and the surrounding areas, households are not allowed to mix at all over Christmas, while for other areas there are strict curbs limiting contact to just a single day. "Remarkably, a year that has necessarily kept people apart has in many ways brought us closer," said the queen, adding the royals had been inspired by stories of those who volunteered to help others in need.

"In the United Kingdom and around the world, people have risen magnificently to the challenges of the year and I'm so proud and moved by this quiet indomitable spirit."

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Suspected Russian hackers made failed attempt to breach CrowdStrike, company says

Suspected Russian hackers used Microsoft vendors to breach customers

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vehicle explodes in downtown Nashville, police call it an 'intentional act'

A vehicle exploded in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning in what police described as an intentional act, and fire officials reported taking three people to hospital but none of them critically injured. The explosion was significant, as...

Centre not willing to solve farmers' issues, want to wear them down: Cong

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi blamed those with a political agenda for the deadlock in talks over agriculture laws, the Congress hit back, saying the government does not want to solve farmers problem and trying to wear them down....

Farmer unions to again meet Saturday on govt's fresh talks offer, indicate resumption of dialogue

The protesting farmer unions met on Friday to discuss the governments latest letter inviting them for talks, with some of them indicating that they may decide to resume their dialogue with the Centre to find a solution to the ongoing deadlo...

Tripura govt to offer jobs to families of those killed in political violence

The Tripura government announced on Friday that it would provide jobs to a member of such families who have lost someone to political violence before March 9, 2018. The Biplab Deb-led BJP-IPFT government assumed office on that day, ending 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020