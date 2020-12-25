Left Menu
Development News Edition

Revelers throng Park Street as Kolkata celebrates Christmas amid COVID fears

Fewer people were seen during the day at the Alipore Zoo, Victoria Memorial and various popular parks as Kolkata celebrated Christmas adjusting to the new normal amid the COVID-19 pandemic.Picnics at popular spots on the banks of river Hooghly and other places in the neighbouring districts, which would otherwise be bristling with revelers, were much lesser in number this time.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-12-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 21:43 IST
Revelers throng Park Street as Kolkata celebrates Christmas amid COVID fears
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Merrymakers descended on the city's most-happening Park Street area to celebrate Christmas on Friday evening, throwing COVID cautions to the air, even though the festivities were subdued since morning with popular hangouts seeing a much lesser number of visitors compared to normal times. Fewer people were seen during the day at the Alipore Zoo, Victoria Memorial and various popular parks as Kolkata celebrated Christmas adjusting to the new normal amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Picnics at popular spots on the banks of river Hooghly and other places in the neighbouring districts, which would otherwise be bristling with revelers, were much lesser in number this time. Things, however, changed after sundown as Park Street, colourfully bedecked with lights, came to life and the denizens made a beeline for the must-go destination on Christmas Day.

Kolkata Police personnel were present in large numbers to ensure that no untoward incident took place as merrymakers went ahead to make the most of the evening, enjoying the lights and decorations, the cultural programme at Allen Park and finally queueing up outside many restaurants and pubs on Park Street.

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Suspected Russian hackers made failed attempt to breach CrowdStrike, company says

Suspected Russian hackers used Microsoft vendors to breach customers

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha celebrates with religious fervour

Christmas was celebrated with religious fervour in different parts of Odisha, including the districts of Gajapati, Kandhamal and Sundergarh that have a significant Christian population. Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik...

Ethiopia says national election to be held in June

Ethiopia will hold a parliamentary election on June 5, the electoral board said on Friday, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed seeks to quell political and ethnic violence in several regions. Abiys Prosperity Party, a pan-Ethiopian movement he fou...

Mumbai: alleged MNS workers vandalise Amazon warehouse

Workers allegedly belonging to the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena MNS vandalised a warehouse of e-commerce behemoth Amazon at Marol in Mumbais Andheri suburb on Friday afternoon, police said. The incident took place around 1.45 pm, an official ...

Queen Elizabeth pays tribute to 'kindness of strangers'

One of the traditional fixtures of any Christmas Day is to see Queen Elizabeth II and her family go to church. Not this year. The coronavirus pandemic has made sure of that. However, the queen, 94, did fulfill what is considered her most ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020