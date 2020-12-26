Left Menu
Aishwarya shares glimpse of Christmas celebrations with Aaradhya

Former Miss World and actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan extended Christmas greetings to everyone on Saturday morning with a special picture of herself with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2020 09:35 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 09:35 IST
Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Former Miss World and actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan extended Christmas greetings to everyone on Saturday morning with a special picture of herself with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The 'Dhoom: 2' actor took to Instagram to share the love-soaked picture of herself with her daughter who is seen forming a heart sign with her hands to express her love.

"MERRY CHRISTMAS, AND ALL OUR LOVE ALWAYS," the 47-year-old actor wrote in the caption with tons of celebratory emojis along with it. Aishwarya's little munchkin Aaradhya was seen Christmas ready with her red coloured hoodie which also had a heart imprint in golden shimmery material on it.

A decorated and lit Christmas tree stood in the background of the mother-daughter duo's picture. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

