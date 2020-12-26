Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajinikanth 'progressing well', his blood pressure still on 'higher' side

Megastar Rajinikanth, who was admitted to Apollo hospital due to fluctuating blood pressure, is known to be "progressing well" and is under "better control", according to the hospital's official statement on Saturday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 26-12-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 16:42 IST
Rajinikanth 'progressing well', his blood pressure still on 'higher' side
Rajinikanth (image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Megastar Rajinikanth, who was admitted to Apollo hospital due to fluctuating blood pressure, is known to be "progressing well" and is under "better control", according to the hospital's official statement on Saturday. "Rajnikanth who was admitted in the hospital yesterday is progressing well. He has had an uneventful night and his blood pressure is still on the higher side although under better control than yesterday," said Hyderabad's Apollo Hospital in an official statement.

The 'Sivaji' actor's investigations have not revealed anything "alarming" so far and is scheduled for a further set of investigations on Saturday, reports of which will be available by this evening, as per the statement. His medications are being closely observed and he has been advised complete rest.

"His blood pressure medications are being titrated carefully and he will be continuing to be under close monitoring. He has been advised complete rest in view of his labile blood pressure and visitors are not being allowed to meet him," the statement read. It further said that a decision over his discharge will be made by this evening. "Based on his investigations and control of blood pressure, a decision on his discharge will be taken by the evening."

The 'Kabali' actor had been shooting for 'Annaatthe' in Hyderabad for the last few days. The shoot halted after some crew members tested positive for the novel coronavirus. While the superstar tested negative, a couple of people from the sets of the film had tested positive for Covid-19, following which he isolated himself and was being monitored closely.

Rajinikanth is also expected to launch a political party in January 2021. Actor-turned-politician's political advisor Tamilaruvi Manian had said their party will fight on all 234 seats in the next Assembly elections. (ANI)

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Philippines evaluating emergency use for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

The Philippines is evaluating the emergency use of Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine, the presidential spokesman said on Saturday. Pfizer was the first company to seek the Philippine regulators approval for emergency use of its coronavirus vacci...

PM to inaugurate India's first-ever driverless DMRC metro on Dec 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Indias first-ever driverless train operations on Delhi Metros Magenta Line Janakpuri West - Botanical Garden on December 28 at 11 am via video conferencing. Prime Minister will also inaugurate th...

Maha: One UK returnee tests coronavirus positive in Dombivli

One of the over 50 persons, who returned to the Kalyan Dombivli region in Maharashtras Thane district from the UK in the last one month, has tested COVID- 19 positive, the authorities said on Saturday. As many as 55 persons have returned to...

Maharashtra: 2 dead in road accident in Thane city

Two people were killed in a hit-and-run accident in Kapurbawdi area of Thane city, police saidon SaturdayMohammad Ansari 37 and Firoz Ansari 26, residentsof Manpada, were traveling on a motorcycle when a vehicle hitthem from behind on Y Bri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020