Left Menu
Development News Edition

New book on Gandhi to be unveiled by RSS chief on Jan 1

Mahatma Gandhis 1909 work Hind Swaraj is grounded in dharma which is often but inadequately translated as religion, says a new book on the father of the nation scheduled to be launched on January 1 by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 16:49 IST
New book on Gandhi to be unveiled by RSS chief on Jan 1

Mahatma Gandhi's 1909 work ''Hind Swaraj'' is grounded in 'dharma' which is often but inadequately translated as religion, says a new book on the father of the nation scheduled to be launched on January 1 by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Authors J K Bajaj and M D Srinivas say their book ''Making of a Hindu Patriot: Background of Gandhiji's Hind Swaraj'' has evolved out of their earlier effort to prepare an authentic edition of ''Hind Swaraj'' based on Gandhi's handwritten manuscript of 1909 in Gujarati and his English translation of the text published from Phoenix in 1910.

They say they have tried to tell the story of the evolution of ''Hind Swaraj'' as a text of religious patriotism and of Gandhi as a Hindu patriot, perhaps the greatest, Deshbhakta Mahatma, of our times. ''We tell this story largely in his own words,'' say Bajaj, founder-director of Centre for Policy Studies, and its founder-chairman Srinivas. Gandhi always perceived himself as a Hindu, perhaps a better Hindu than most others, and that is how his contemporaries saw him, they say. They argue that Gandhi's early contact with the people of a different civilisation made him to ''think consciously about the faith and ways of the ordinary small-town Hindu that he had imbibed and taken for granted since his early childhood''.

''In South Africa, under pressure to convert from some of his Christian and Muslim well-wishers, he began a serious exploration into his own religion, and also Islam and Christianity, to discover for himself the meaning and responsibility of being a Hindu,'' says the over 1,000-page book, published by Har-Anand Publications. ''At the same time, faced with the extreme prejudice against Indians, to which he was personally exposed within the first few weeks of his arrival there (South Africa), he began to study and mediate on the difference between the Indian and the modern Western civilisation,'' it says.

According to the authors, ''Hind Swaraj'' is best read as a text of religious patriotism. ''Leading and engaging in this (Satyagraha) struggle for establishing and preserving the dignity of India and the Indian people were thus a religious duty. It was also a patriotic duty. The two for him had become the same. He could say with conviction, as he did often, that patriotism for him was an aspect of his religion,'' they say.

They had published an 'authentic edition' of ''Hind Swaraj'' in 2011. It was released by Bhagwat and Narendra Modi, who was then chief minister of Gujarat. On New Year's Day, ''Making of a Hindu Patriot'' will be launched by Bhagwat at Gandhi Darshan, Rajghat. ''Some of the top leaders of the RSS and the BJP have been invited for the launch. This is perhaps the first physical book launch in the pandemic and we are ensuring all COVID-19 norms are in place,'' says Narendra Kumar, founder-chairman of Har-Anand Publications. In February, Bhagwat had unveiled another book on Gandhi at the Gandhi Smriti memorial. He had then termed Gandhi as a ''hardcore Sanatani Hindu'' who stuck to his faith and respected other faiths as well.

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Philippines evaluating emergency use for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

The Philippines is evaluating the emergency use of Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine, the presidential spokesman said on Saturday. Pfizer was the first company to seek the Philippine regulators approval for emergency use of its coronavirus vacci...

PM to inaugurate India's first-ever driverless DMRC metro on Dec 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Indias first-ever driverless train operations on Delhi Metros Magenta Line Janakpuri West - Botanical Garden on December 28 at 11 am via video conferencing. Prime Minister will also inaugurate th...

Maha: One UK returnee tests coronavirus positive in Dombivli

One of the over 50 persons, who returned to the Kalyan Dombivli region in Maharashtras Thane district from the UK in the last one month, has tested COVID- 19 positive, the authorities said on Saturday. As many as 55 persons have returned to...

Maharashtra: 2 dead in road accident in Thane city

Two people were killed in a hit-and-run accident in Kapurbawdi area of Thane city, police saidon SaturdayMohammad Ansari 37 and Firoz Ansari 26, residentsof Manpada, were traveling on a motorcycle when a vehicle hitthem from behind on Y Bri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020