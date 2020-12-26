Left Menu
'Love of my whole existence': Justin Bieber channels his fondness for wife Hailey

Canadian singer and songwriter Justin Bieber pens an adorable note for his wife Hailey in the latest post on Saturday (local time).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-12-2020 19:55 IST
Justin Bieber with wife Hailey Bieber (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Canadian singer and songwriter Justin Bieber pens an adorable note for his wife Hailey in the latest post on Saturday (local time). The power couple never leaves a chance to treat fans with their adorable pictures. The pop star, who often shares his fondness for wife, took to Instagram and shared two pictures with a sweet note for her.

"What a way to spend Christmas night with the absolute love of my whole existence," wrote Justin with the picture that captures the couple staring at each other while standing near a seashore. The second photo captures, the duo snuggling each other while relishing the picturesque view of the sunset. Continuing with the caption, the 'Holy' star wrote, "Obsessed with you so much it actually hurts lol."

The post accumulated four million likes within a few hours of being posted including one from Jennifer Katharine, daughter of American business magnate Bill Gates. (ANI)

