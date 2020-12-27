Left Menu
Nothing alarming in medical reports of Rajinikanth, says hospital

All the investigation reports have come in and there is nothing alarming in the reports, a medical bulletin from the hospital said, providing an update on the 70-year-old actors health.The team of doctors will evaluate him this afternoon and take a decision on his discharge, it added.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-12-2020 11:16 IST
Hyderabad, Dec 27 (PTI): There is nothing alarming in the medical reports of superstar Rajinikanth, being treated for blood pressure fluctuation and a team of doctors will evaluate him later in the day and take a decision on his discharge, Apollo Hospitals said here on Sunday. ''All the investigation reports have come in and there is nothing alarming in the reports,'' a medical bulletin from the hospital said, providing an update on the 70-year-old actor's health.

The team of doctors will evaluate him this afternoon and take a decision on his discharge, it added. Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospitals here on Friday for severe blood pressure fluctuation.

He is in the Telangana capital since December 13 to shoot for Tamil film, 'Annaatthe,' a Sun Pictures production The actor isolated himself after four of the crew members tested COVID-19 positive days ago. The superstar, however, tested negative.

The actor is set to launch his own political party next month ahead of the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

