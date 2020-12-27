Nick Cannon, Brittany Bell welcome second child together

Comedian-host Nick Cannon and his girlfriend, model Brittany Bell have become parents to their second child, a baby girl. The couple are also parents to their three-year-old son, Golden.

Bell, a former Miss Arizona USA, took to Instagram on Christmas Day to announce the birth of their little one. ''The best gift ever we have been surprised with... A girl! Powerful Queen Cannon came this week perfect timing for Christmas. ''So much more to share. All I can say is that Nick was my rock through the most intense yet empowering natural water birth. It was nothing but powerful Merry Christmas! Thank you God,'' the 33-year-old model captioned a holiday-themed slideshow of family photos.

Cannon, 40, also shares fraternal twins daughter Monroe and son Moroccan (nine years old) with singer Mariah Carey.