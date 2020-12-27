Left Menu
David Henrie, wife Maria Cahill welcome baby boy on Christmas

Wizards of Waverly Place actor David Henrie and his wife Maria Cahill became parents to their second child together, a baby boy, on Christmas. Henrie took to social media on Saturday to share the good news.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-12-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 14:36 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@DavidHenrie)

''Wizards of Waverly Place'' actor David Henrie and his wife Maria Cahill became parents to their second child together, a baby boy, on Christmas. Henrie took to social media on Saturday to share the good news. "CHRISTMAS BABY!!! Y'all... WHAT A NIGHT! James Thomas Augustine Emanuel Henrie was born at 9:33pm on December 25th 2020 weighing 8lbs 13oz

'' My wife is a superhero and was able to achieve her goal of having a drug free birth,'' Henrie wrote alongside a series of photographs of the couple with the new born

Henrie and Cahill got married in April 2017. They are also parents to almost two-year-old daughter Pia.

