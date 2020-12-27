David Henrie, wife Maria Cahill welcome baby boy on Christmas

''Wizards of Waverly Place'' actor David Henrie and his wife Maria Cahill became parents to their second child together, a baby boy, on Christmas. Henrie took to social media on Saturday to share the good news. "CHRISTMAS BABY!!! Y'all... WHAT A NIGHT! James Thomas Augustine Emanuel Henrie was born at 9:33pm on December 25th 2020 weighing 8lbs 13oz

'' My wife is a superhero and was able to achieve her goal of having a drug free birth,'' Henrie wrote alongside a series of photographs of the couple with the new born

Henrie and Cahill got married in April 2017. They are also parents to almost two-year-old daughter Pia.