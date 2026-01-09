RailTel Expands Horizons: A New Data Centre for Ethiopia
RailTel Corporation of India Ltd will build a greenfield data centre in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, marking a significant milestone in its international expansion. This aligns with India's Digital Ethiopia Strategy and furthers RailTel's goal of delivering superior digital infrastructure solutions on a global scale.
RailTel Corporation of India Ltd is set to construct a greenfield data centre for Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Addis Ababa, according to a company press release.
This pivotal project reflects RailTel's expanding international footprint, facilitated by India's Ministry of External Affairs, and supports Ethiopia's digital strategy. Scheduled for completion within a year, it will employ comprehensive Operation & Maintenance support for three subsequent years.
This initiative not only showcases RailTel's expertise in large-scale ICT projects but also underscores its commitment to global digital infrastructure, reinforcing India's development cooperation goals.
