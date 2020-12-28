Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Wonder Woman 3' in works at Warner Bros. with Gal Gadot, Patty Jenkins

Fans of the DC universe have a reason to rejoice as Diana Prince will be officially heading back to the big screens for the third installment of 'Wonder Woman'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-12-2020 09:02 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 09:02 IST
'Wonder Woman 3' in works at Warner Bros. with Gal Gadot, Patty Jenkins
Poster of 'Wonder Woman' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Fans of the DC universe have a reason to rejoice as Diana Prince will be officially heading back to the big screens for the third installment of 'Wonder Woman'. According to Variety, Warner Bros. has fast-tracked the development on the third film with Gal Gadot returning as the title heroine and Patty Jenkins helming and writing the concluding entry in the trilogy.

The announcement comes after the release of the second installment 'Wonder Woman 1984' which was released in only select movie theatres on Christmas. As per the studios, the third installment is set to have a traditional theatrical release.

"As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of 'Wonder Woman 1984,' we are excited to be able to continue her story with our real life Wonder Women -- Gal and Patty -- who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy," Variety quoted Warner Bros. chief Toby Emmerich as saying. 'Wonder Woman 1984' which was released after numerous delays due to the Covid pandemic starred Kristen Wiig as the villain, Pedro Pascal as the businessman Max Lord and Chris Prine as Diana's love interest in the film.

The final release in the 'Wonder Woman' trilogy will be seen after Zack Snyder's four-part cut of 'Justice League' which is slated for release on HBO Max in 2021. (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

ATT Inc, which suffered widespread outages in Tennessee and other U.S. states after a bombing that rocked Nashville on Christmas morning and damaged over 40 businesses, said it was aiming to restore all its wireless service by the end of Su...

PM Modi, other top BJP leaders pay tributes to Jaitley

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to his former cabinet colleague and late BJP leader Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary, and said his warm personality, intellect, legal acumen and wit are missed by all those he closel...

With 20,021 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,02,07,871

India has reported 20,021 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,02,07,871, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW As many as 21,131 recoveries a...

Being a director completes me, says Seema Pahwa

Close to four decades later Seema Pahwa is still the simple, introvert Badki from the classic TV show Hum Log for many, but the actor is days away from releasing her directorial debut feature, Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, which she says made her fe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020