Bindi Irwin, Chandler Powell celebrate first Christmas as newlyweds

Australian TV personality Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell commemorated their first Christmas as a married couple on social media.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-12-2020 11:55 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 11:55 IST
Bindi Irwin, Chandler Powell celebrate first Christmas as newlyweds
Picture shared by Bindi Irwin (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Australian TV personality Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell commemorated their first Christmas as a married couple on social media. According to Fox News, nine months after their socially-distanced wedding at the Australia Zoo, the young couple posed with Irwin's mother and brother in matching holiday sweaters. The 22-year-old television personality revealed their holiday photo shoot on Christmas Eve via Instagram.

The quartet was captured with smiles on their faces while arm-in-arm. "Happy Holidays from our Australia Zoo family to yours," Irwin captioned the happy post.

A separate Instagram post shared by Powell showed he and his wife decorated an Australian tree with Christmas ornaments, stockings and a miniature-sized wreath. The couple also added a pinecone and small gold reindeer statue for a festive touch while they posed with their beloved dog Piggy. A bird known as a bush-stone curlew was only a short distance away from the small group, which Powell made sure to acknowledge in his caption.

"Merry Christmas from our little family (including Emily the curlew...)," he wrote. Even Irwin and Powell's yet-to-be-born daughter was included in the holiday festivities.

On Christmas Day, Irwin shared a photo of the Christmas card she received from her mother, which was addressed to "Bindi and Chandler and Baby." "Our first family Christmas card from my beautiful mama," Irwin gushed. "So much love."

As reported by Fox News, Currently, Irwin is 26 weeks pregnant. The couple has compared their baby's size to a "shingleback lizard," according to Instagram updates they posted earlier this week. The 22-year-old star Irwin who is the daughter of the world-famous zookeeper and media personality Steve Irwin, has kept up with her zoo-centric branding throughout her documented pregnancy journey.

Every month she compares her baby's size to an animal. Last month, she said her baby was the size of a "recently hatched emu chick". (ANI)

