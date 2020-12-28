Kylie Jenner digs out never-before-seen pictures of Stormi

Left Menu
American reality TV star Kylie Jenner gave her fans a look at never-before-seen photos of her daughter Stormi Webster on Sunday (local time).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-12-2020 11:56 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 11:56 IST
Stormi Webster (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American reality TV star Kylie Jenner gave her fans a look at never-before-seen photos of her daughter Stormi Webster on Sunday (local time). The 'Keeping Up with The Kardashians' star shared a plethora of photos on her Instagram Story of 2 1/2 -year-old Stormi as part of a recent social media trend, in which followers use the app's question feature to ask users to share specific photos.

One of the fans asked Jenner to share an "unseen picture of Stormi," which made the 23-year-old reality TV star posted a sweet photo of her daughter sleeping when she was just 1-week-old. On another slide, Jenner posted an image of Stormi cuddled up with her dad Travis Scott.

As reported by People Magazine, more never-before-seen footage that Jenner posted included a photo of Stormi riding a scooter in the house as her "most recent photo" of her daughter. The proud mom of one also shared the "cutest picture you've got with Stormie" - which featured the mother-daughter duo cheesing for the camera the day Stormi "got her big girl bed."

And when another fan asked Jenner to share a "picture from a beautiful memory that you never forget," she posted a photo of her and Stormi in the middle of the desert. "Bringing Stormi back to the same exact spot we shot that 'to our daughter' clip," she wrote on the photo, referencing the February 2018 video in which Jenner announced the birth of her first child.

As per People Magazine, while Jenner often shares photos of her daughter, the reality star got called out by ex 27-year-old Scott, earlier this month when the rapper jokingly claimed her father-daughter snapshots of him and Stormi always come out "blurry." Scott wrote on his Instagram Story, "Can't wait to for holidays. Ur Mommy photos be blurry," by sharing an out-of-focus picture of Stormi smiling atop Scott's shoulders, photo credit presumably owed to Jenner.

In October, a source told People Magazine, that Scott and Jenner are not back together but are happy co-parenting Stormi. "There is a lot of love between Travis and Kylie, and they're even openly affectionate. But, they are not back together, and neither is in a place to be in a committed relationship," the source said at the time.

The source added that "both been dating here and there and are mature about that." (ANI)

