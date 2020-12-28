Left Menu
Alia Bhatt treats fans to stunning picture in winter attire

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt on Monday treated fans to stunning photograph channelling her winter mood.

Updated: 28-12-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 14:44 IST
Alia Bhatt (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt on Monday treated fans to stunning photograph channelling her winter mood. The 'Student of The Year' star took to Instagram and shared a gorgeous picture dressed in winter attire.

In the photograph, the 'Highway' star sported a white pull over as she donned a low make up the look while she effortlessly poses for the lens. Wearing a beige hat with her luscious locks pulled back, Bhatt flaunts her super toned legs while donning denim shorts.

Giving a winter mood to the post, the 'Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania' star left snowflake emoji in the caption. With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, more than 6 lakh fans liked it within an hour of being posted.

Ishaan Khatter left a women fairy emoticon in the comments section. While fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania left a white heart emoticon.

Of late, the 'Gully Boy' star has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos. (ANI)

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

