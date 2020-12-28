Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Match made in heaven': Abhishek Bachchan lauds Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap's 'AK vs AK'

Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Monday lauded Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap-starrer Netflix film 'AK vs AK' and said that he had "too much fun" while watching it.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 14:54 IST
'Match made in heaven': Abhishek Bachchan lauds Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap's 'AK vs AK'
Poster of 'AK vs AK' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Monday lauded Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap-starrer Netflix film 'AK vs AK' and said that he had "too much fun" while watching it. The 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' actor took to Twitter and expressed his liking for the leading duo of the film by terming them as "Match made in heaven."

"Match made in heaven! @AnilKapoor @anuragkashyap72. These two together are just too much fun. #AKvsAK do watch," tweeted Bachchan. Senior actor Anil Kapoor responded to Bachchan's tweet and said that the "match" was possible because of the director of 'AK vs Ak' Vikramaditya Motwane.

"This match was made possible by @VikramMotwane. Thank you so much @juniorbachchan for the love," tweeted Kapoor. While Kapoor essays the role of a yesteryear actor, Kashyap plays the role of a disgraced film director in the film.

'AK vs AK,' revolves around the story of a movie star and a film director who get into a public spat, following which the director retaliates by kidnapping the actor's daughter and films the search for her in real-time. The Netflix India Original film was released on the platform on December 24 which happens to be Anil Kapoor's birthday. (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Simpl bags Fintech Startup of the Year title at India Fintech Awards 2020

- Simpl has been recognised for its groundbreaking innovations towards reimagining the payment experience, both for merchants and consumers using human-centric design and machine intelligence BANGALORE, India, Dec. 28, 2020 PRNewswire -- Si...

China sentences lawyer who reported on outbreak to 4 years

A Chinese court on Monday sentenced a former lawyer who reported on the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak to four years in prison on charges of picking fights and provoking trouble, one of her lawyers said. The Pudong New Area Peoples...

Amartya Sen thanks Mamata Banerjee for her support

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen Monday thanked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for supporting him after his family was accused by the Visva Bharati of being in illegal possession of land on the campus, and said her strong voice is a t...

SCBA expresses shock over search at Delhi lawyer's premises, assault of another in UP

The Supreme Court Bar Association SCBA on Monday expressed shock and deep concern on the arbitrary, illegal and brazen exercise of brute power by the police against lawyers, including the search conducted at the premises of an advocate repr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020