Nick McGlashan, Discovery's 'Deadliest Catch' star passes away at 33

Known as a deck boss on Discovery's 'Deadliest Catch,' Nick McGlashan has passed away aged 33.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-12-2020 08:53 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 08:53 IST
Nick McGlashan (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Known as a deck boss on Discovery's 'Deadliest Catch,' Nick McGlashan has passed away aged 33. According to Fox News, TMZ reported that he died on Sunday in Nashville, Tennessee. The cause of death is not yet known.

McGlashan appeared on the Discovery docuseries for seven years across 78 episodes. He worked on the Cape Caution before becoming the deck boss on the Summer Bay. "Our deepest sympathy goes out to Nick's loved ones during this difficult time. Nick came from a long line of crabbers and was known for his great depth of knowledge. He also had a sharp sense of humor even in the most difficult conditions. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew him," a rep for Discovery told Fox News in a statement.

McGlashan's sister Lydia also confirmed his death on Twitter Sunday. She wrote, "My brother nick passed away. This is the hardest thing I've ever had to go through. Please hold your loved ones tight." McGlashan struggled with alcohol and drug addiction before entering rehab in 2017 during Season 13 of the show, according to his bio on Discovery Go.

He was a "7th generation fisherman who was raised not far from Dutch Harbor on the nearby island of Akutan, Alaska." The series has been filled with tragedy. In August, deckhand Mahlon Reyes died at the age of 38, and Blake Painter, a boat captain, died in 2018. He was also 38. (ANI)

