Actor Ram Charan tests positive for COVID-19

Superstar of the Telugu film industry Ram Charan on Tuesday revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2020 09:15 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 09:15 IST
Actor Ram Charan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Superstar of the Telugu film industry Ram Charan on Tuesday revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus. Charan shared a statement about his diagnosis on Instagram and shared that he has no symptoms and is in home-quarantine.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. No symptoms & quarantined at home. Hope to heal soon & come out stronger," his statement read. The 35-year-old actor also went on to request anyone who came in his contact to get tested in the caption of the post.

"Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested. More updates on my recovery soon," he wrote in the caption. Fans of the actor poured in scores of "Get Well Soon" wishes for him in the comment section. (ANI)

