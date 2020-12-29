Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ram Charan tests positive for COVID-19

Telugu film star Ram Charan on Tuesday said he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is under home quarantine.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-12-2020 10:04 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 10:04 IST
Ram Charan tests positive for COVID-19

Telugu film star Ram Charan on Tuesday said he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is under home quarantine. The 35-year-old actor took to Twitter to share his diagnosis.

''I have tested positive for Covid-19. No symptoms and quarantined at home. Hope to heal soon and come out stronger,'' Charan said in a statement. He urged all the people, who have been around him in the the past couple of days, to get tested. ''More updates on my recovery soon,'' he added. On work front, Charan will be seen in writer-director S S Rajamouli's next film ''Rise Roar Revolt'' (''RRR''). The ''Baahubali'' fame director resumed shooting on his most talked about Telugu movie in Hyderabad in October with necessary safety precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic, nearly seven months after the filming was halted.

The period action drama narrates a fictional tale based on the lives of two freedom fighters in the early 20th century -- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Kumram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and N T Rama Rao Jr. Produced by DVV Entertainments, ''RRR'' also stars Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role and marks debut of Alia Bhatt in South cinema. The film was earlier slated to hit cinema halls on January 8, 2021 but has been deferred to a later date due to COVID-19.

Charan will also be seen playing a supporting role in Telugu action drama film ''Acharya'', directed by Koratala Siva. Produced by Charan and Niranjan Reddy under the Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments banners, the film stars Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

More COVID-19 vaccines in pipeline as US rams up effort

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,02,24,303 with 16,432 new cases

With 16,432 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India has reported a total of 1,02,24,303 cases so far, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW informed on Tuesday. As many as 24,900 recoveries and 252 deaths have been reported...

LG to unveil its first-ever QNED Mini LED TVs at CES 2021

LG will be introducing its first-ever QNED Mini LED TV lineup at the all virtual CES 2021 that will take place from January 11-14, the South Korean technology giant said on Tuesday.Our new QNED series is a premium home entertainment option ...

Moderate snowfall across Kashmir Valley; Gulmarg coldest at minus 7.5 degrees Celsius

There was moderate snowfall at most places in Kashmir on Tuesday, bringing cheer to those associated with tourism and trade as they expect business to pick up in the New Years Eve. Officials said snowfall started in Srinagar around 7 am, se...

FROM THE FIELD: India’s pandemic of violence against women

Members of a Jugnu club get trained by UN Women to support women who experience gender-based violence., by UN Women Many women, who have been forced to stay at home due to lockdown measures, have been cut off from support services an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020