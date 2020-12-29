Left Menu
Amitabh Bachchan remembers pulling off desi 'MJ' in 'Ganga Jamuna Saraswathi'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday went down the memory lane and dug out a picture from the time when he pulled off the desi Michael Jackson in one of his films 'Ganga Jamuna Saraswathi.'

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2020 10:06 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 10:06 IST
Amitabh Bachchan remembers pulling off desi 'MJ' in 'Ganga Jamuna Saraswathi'
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday went down the memory lane and dug out a picture from the time when he pulled off the desi Michael Jackson in one of his films 'Ganga Jamuna Saraswathi.' The 78-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the picture that sees him dressed in an all-black leather ensemble.

Bachchan is seen dressed in a black leather jacket and matching trousers. He remembered how the director of 'Ganga Jamuna Saraswathi' thought that he would replicate Michael Jackson in the film but he ended up failing.

"When Manmohan Desai thought that I could replicate MJ in our film Ganga Jamuna Saraswati...What a failure I was," the actor wrote in the caption. The Manmohan Desai directorial also starred Meenakshi Sheshadri, Jaya Prada, Amrish Puri, Mithun Chakraborty, Nirupa Roy, and Aruna Irani. (ANI)

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,02,24,303 with 16,432 new cases

With 16,432 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India has reported a total of 1,02,24,303 cases so far, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW informed on Tuesday. As many as 24,900 recoveries and 252 deaths have been reported...

LG to unveil its first-ever QNED Mini LED TVs at CES 2021

LG will be introducing its first-ever QNED Mini LED TV lineup at the all virtual CES 2021 that will take place from January 11-14, the South Korean technology giant said on Tuesday.Our new QNED series is a premium home entertainment option ...

Moderate snowfall across Kashmir Valley; Gulmarg coldest at minus 7.5 degrees Celsius

There was moderate snowfall at most places in Kashmir on Tuesday, bringing cheer to those associated with tourism and trade as they expect business to pick up in the New Years Eve. Officials said snowfall started in Srinagar around 7 am, se...

FROM THE FIELD: India’s pandemic of violence against women

Members of a Jugnu club get trained by UN Women to support women who experience gender-based violence., by UN Women Many women, who have been forced to stay at home due to lockdown measures, have been cut off from support services an...
