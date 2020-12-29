Emma Roberts, partner Garrett Hedlund welcome baby boy

Actor Emma Roberts and her partner, ''Mudbound'' star Garrett Hedlund, have become parents to a baby boy. According to E! online, Roberts gave birth to her first child on Sunday. ''Everyone is healthy,'' a source told the publication. The 29-year-old actor announced her pregnancy in August on Instagram and the couple celebrated their child with an intimate baby shower in October. As per TMZ, the duo have named their son Rhodes. Roberts and Hedlund, 36, started dating in March 2019.