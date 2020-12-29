Left Menu
French fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98

Reuters | Updated: 29-12-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 17:50 IST
French fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98

French designer Pierre Cardin, who upended fashion styles in the 1960s and 70s with futuristic looks, has died at the age of 98, France's Fine Arts Academy said in a statement on Twitter.

Cardin was also known for overhauling the fashion industry by successfully licensing his brand name and making savvy business moves.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

