Ayushmann Khurrana reveals his excitement for upcoming projects

Looking back at his reflective year, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Tuesday shared excitement for his upcoming projects in 2021. The 36-year-old actor, who has used all the time finding good scripts amid the pandemic, is now looking forward to translating them into films and hopes that his next slate of projects will manage to pull people to theatres in 2021.

"It has been a reflective year for me and it has made me focus on my priorities. I have been fortunate enough to read some really cracking material through the year and have managed to handpick some unique films which I can't wait for audiences to see," Ayushmann said. The 'Badhai Ho' actor believes that the content landscape of the cinema has been changed by the pandemic and the industry has to come up with some superlative ideas to pull people back to the theatres.

Ayushmann, who became the first Bollywood leading star to play the role of a gay man on-screen, said, "I have been trying to normalize taboo conversations in India through my cinema and it was good to shatter a big stereotype that leading men cannot play a gay man on screen." "I have strongly felt that through cinema, we could tell society to widen its gaze, to think ahead and change the nation. 'Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan' definitely did its best to spark an important conversation about same-sex love," he added.

On being roped in by UNICEF as a Celebrity Advocate and raise awareness on their marquee global initiative Ending Violence Against Children (EVAC) in India, the 'Bala' star extended his gratefulness for the opportunity and considered it has been an eye-opening campaign for him. Earlier last week, Khurrana had shared that he would be celebrating New Year's eve with his entire family in Chandigarh this year.

After wrapping 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' in a start-to-finish shooting schedule, the 'Vicky Donor' actor is set to team up with Junglee Pictures for his new offering 'Doctor G.' (ANI)