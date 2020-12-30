Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lindsey Vonn, PK Subban split after 3 years together

After nearly three years of togetherness, American alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn and Ice hockey defenceman PK Subban have broken up and ended their engagement.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-12-2020 10:23 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 10:23 IST
Lindsey Vonn, PK Subban split after 3 years together
P.K. Subban and Lindsey Vonn (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

After nearly three years of togetherness, American alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn and Ice hockey defenceman PK Subban have broken up and ended their engagement. The 36-year-old Ski racer Lindsey wrote on Instagram on Tuesday (local time), "Over the past 3 years, PK and I have had some incredible times together. He is a kind, good man, and someone I respect a great deal."

The former Olympic athlete added, "However, after much consideration, we have decided to move forward separately. We will always remain friends and love each other immensely. We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time." P.K., who is a defenseman on the New Jersey Devils hockey team, also confirmed the split on social media. He shared, "Lindsey is one of the most kind and caring people I know. I will always treasure our time as a couple together and the many laughs we shared."

As reported by E!News, last August, fans learned that the couple was engaged, close to two years after first meeting at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards. In fact, Lindsey proposed to P.K. during Christmas 2019. As per E!News, Lindsey told Vogue at the time, "Right off the bat, I knew he was different. But I'd been married before, so I was pretty hesitant to let myself think that I could find someone that I would want to be married to again."

She continued, "After a few months of dating, I knew he was the one I wanted to be with though." Ultimately, the couple showed little to no signs that there was trouble in the relationship, like when P.K. recently celebrated Lindsey's gig as co-host of the 'Sports Illustrated Awards'.

As he wrote in an Instagram post, "Congrats @lindseyvonn on hosting the first ever @sportsillustrated sportsperson of the year awards!" But when P.K. posted photos from Christmas with his family, Lindsey was noticeably missing.

"There are people in life that deserve to be with good people," the NHL player previously told Vogue, reported E!News. "They have that person who takes care of them and makes them smile, and she deserves to be with someone who loves her more than anything else in the world, and I do." (ANI)

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

American Airlines restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bengal reports first case of new COVID strain

West Bengal has reported its first case of a mutant coronavirus strain that surfaced in the United Kingdom, a senior health official said on Wednesday. The patient, the son of a senior official of the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, ...

Zegras powers US past Czech Republic at world junior tourney

Trevor Zegras had two goals and three assists, and the United States beat the Czech Republic 7-0 to clinch a spot in the quarterfinals of the world junior hockey championship. Bobby Brink had two goals for the U.S., and Spencer Knight made ...

Anthony Hopkins celebrates 45 years of sobriety: Don't give up

Veteran film and stage actor Anthony Hopkins on Wednesday marked 45 years of sobriety and shared a message of hope especially aimed towards the younger audience members afflicted with alcohol andor substance abuse. The Oscar winner took to ...

Key flyovers in Thane to be shut during New Year celebrations

The police in Maharashtras Thane have decided to shut several key flyovers in the city during the New Year celebrations in a bid to curb accidents caused due to rash or drunken driving, an official said on Wednesday. The police have also in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020