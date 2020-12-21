One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

One Punch Man Season 3 will bring some new characters with the existing characters. Some of them are Switch, Eyelashes, and Mumen Rider. Switch is a man of brains, whereas Eyelashes is one of the loyal and confident superheroes. Mumen Rider is popular as Satoru.

The experts believe that One Punch Man Season 3 will consume a good amount of time like previous season. We have observed a time gap of around four years between the first and second seasons. One Punch Man was released in October 2015 followed by Season 2 in April 2019. Thus, Season 3 is likely to take a good amount of time. The experts believe this is necessary to ensure that they can work on it dedicatedly.

The prevailing Covid-19 pandemic is believed to have affected the progress for One Punch Man Season 3. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic crippled the entertainment industry with unfathomable financial losses. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

The anime enthusiasts will be amazed seeing the portrayal of a good number of heroes moving into the hideout of Monsters and some fantastic fights in One Punch Man Season 3. The upcoming season will allow the manga lovers to learn more about Monster Association and its members. It should not take long before viewers see an encounter between Saitama and Garou.

The anime aficionados are dying to know the cast for One Punch Man Season 3. Here's the cast list: Makoto Furukawa as Saitama, Kaito Ishikawa as Genos, Shota Yamamoto as Bearded Worker, Ueda Youji as Bespectacled Worker, Nobuo Tobita as Sitch, Hiromichi Tezuka as Commentator, Sawashiro Yuuichi as Mumen Rider and Yoshiaki Hasegawa as Eyelashes.

The imminent One Punch Man Season 3 is likely to have action-packed episodes with more fighting scenes. Fans will be stupefied seeing Saitama incompetent in defeating Garou with a single punch, for which he has been known till date. Possibly, Genos will be largely absent in the next season. Apart from the fighting scenes, the manga series will continue to hold its sense of humor in the next season.

One Punch Man Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

