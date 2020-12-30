'Bajirao Mastani', 'Barfi', '7 Khoon Maaf' my three most 'complex' roles: Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Left Menu
In her 17 year-long cinema career, actor-producer Priyanka Chopra has a special place for Bajirao Mastani, Barfi, and 7 Khoon Maaf as she said the three films gave her the most well-rounded characters to play onscreen.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 15:23 IST
In her 17 year-long cinema career, actor-producer Priyanka Chopra has a special place for ''Bajirao Mastani'', ''Barfi'', and ''7 Khoon Maaf'' as she said the three films gave her the most well-rounded characters to play onscreen. The former Miss World made her Hindi film debut in the 2003 action drama ''The Hero: Love Story of a Spy'', starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta.

On her Instagram Stories Tuesday night, Chopra Jonas shared a video montage revisiting the three roles -- the devoted wife Kashibai to Maratha warrior Bajirao in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ''Bajirao Mastani'' (2015), Jhilmil, a girl with autism, in 2012's ''Barfi!'', directed by Anurag Basu, and Sussanna, a woman on a seemingly unending quest for love, in 2011's ''7 Khoon Maaf'', helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The actor, who completed 20 years in the entertainment industry this year, also heaped praises on the directors, describing them as ''an institution in themselves''.

''... Three such amazing, complex characters I've played at different points in time, with depth, conflict and resilience & working with three phenomenal directors...'' she wrote in the caption. Some of her successful and critically acclaimed films also include ''Aitraaz'', ''Krrish'', the ''Don'' franchise, ''Fashion'', ''Barfi'', ''Mary Kom'', the biopic on the boxing champion for which the actor was honoured with a best actress National Award, and ''The Sky is Pink''. After spending a decade in the Hindi film industry, Chopra Jonas headed to the West with ABC series ''Quantico'' in 2015. Two years later, she made her Hollywood feature film debut in ''Baywatch'' and went on to star in American productions such as ''A Kid Like Jake'', ''Isn't It Romantic?'' and ''We Can Be Heroes''. Chopra Jonas, who is shooting her upcoming movie ''Text For You'' here, is awaiting the release of Netflix film ''The White Tiger'', on which she also serves as executive producer. Also starring Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao, the film is slated to be released on January 22.

She has a full calendar for 2021 as she stars in ''The Matrix 4'' with Keanu Reeves, Amazon thriller series ''Citadel'', produced by Russo Brothers and ''Sangeet'', an unscripted series co-produced with her husband, singer Nick Jonas. Chopra Jonas is also set to produce a film with Amazon Studios on the life of Ma Anand Sheela, the former aide to late godman Osho Rajneesh.

