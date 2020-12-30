Left Menu
Books tells tale of Bengal's Bike Ambulance Dada

The tea garden worker started this free bike-ambulance service in an attempt to fill the gap the insufficient rural healthcare created.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 16:23 IST
A new book documents the journey of Padma Shri awardee Karimul Hak, who has saved hundreds of lives with his free bike-ambulance service from his village in West Bengal to the nearest hospital. ''Bike Ambulance Dada, The Inspiring Story of Karimul Hak: The Man Who Saved 4000 Lives'' is an authorised biography of this man by journalist-turned-social entrepreneur Biswajit Jha, published by Penguin.

Twenty-five years ago, Hak lost his mother because he could not afford an ambulance and there was no other way to take her to a hospital. However, when his co-worker fell sick, Hak resolved to ensure that history did not repeat itself. The tea garden worker started this free bike-ambulance service in an attempt to fill the gap the insufficient rural healthcare created.

Jha says he wanted more and more people to know about the selfless work of Hak despite himself facing tremendous hardship and limitations throughout his life. ''Hak's life is living proof that you don't have to be an extraordinary person to do extraordinary work. You can be ordinary and still do outstanding work for people. His life is an inspiration for all of us,'' the author says.

Tarini Uppal, editor of the book, says, ''When I received this book, I hadn't heard of Karimul Hak but when I finished reading it, I was full of hope that there is good in the world. This is a real life hero amongst us whose story deserves to be read by many.'' PTI ZMN RDS RDS.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

