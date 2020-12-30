Left Menu
As his autobiography 'I am No Messiah,' is receiving a positive response from the readers across the country, actor Sonu Sood on Wednesday said that it is "heartening" to see the support that the book is getting.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 20:56 IST
'Heartening to see the support': Sonu Sood on his autobiography
Actor Sonu Sood (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

As his autobiography 'I am No Messiah,' is receiving a positive response from the readers across the country, actor Sonu Sood on Wednesday said that it is "heartening" to see the support that the book is getting. The book that was released earlier this month has already become the National bestseller owing to the overwhelming response that it is getting from readers.

"While 2020 has been a challenging year in many ways, it has offered me an opportunity to reach out to millions of people and connect with them directly. During the course of this journey, I have learned and gained a lot from them," he said. "I have shared my experiences in my memoirs 'I Am No Messiah,' and it is heartening to see the support the book is receiving not just from book readers but various organisations and institutes who truly believe in our efforts to help people during these difficult times," he added.

In his memoir, 'I Am No Messiah,' Sood combines the extraordinary experiences of his journey from Moga to Mumbai with the writing skills of veteran journalist and author Meena K Iyer. It is the story of Sonu Sood and of the people whose lives he continues to transform.

During the nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, when a wave of migrants set out on foot to make their arduous journey back home, the value of service to mankind, instilled in him by his parents, spurred Sonu Sood into action. (ANI)

Also Read: Sonu Sood becomes hottest vegetarian celebrity 2020 by PETA India

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

