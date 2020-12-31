Left Menu
Diya Kumari writes to CM for approval to organise Army recruitment rallies in Rajasthan

Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari has written a letter to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, requesting approval for organising Army recruitment rallies in Rajasthan. She said that Army sources recently informed her that recruitment rallies are being organised by various states, but no rally has been approved yet in Rajasthan.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 31-12-2020 00:42 IST
Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari has written a letter to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, requesting approval for organising Army recruitment rallies in Rajasthan. She said that Army sources recently informed her that recruitment rallies are being organised by various states, but no rally has been approved yet in Rajasthan. ''Instructions should be issued to organise Army recruitment rallies at the earliest. This will provide the unemployed youth with employment and the borders of the country will also get new sentries,'' she said in a statement. The erstwhile royal family member said that about 2.23 lakh youths attend Army rallies every year, and about 5,000 get jobs from such rallies. Every state is given a fixed quota by the Indian Army and if the state does not organise the recruitment rally by the due date, then the quota is transferred to another state, he said

She further said that if the Army recruitment rally is not approved in Rajasthan by February 2021, the quota set for it will be transferred to another state which will be an injustice to the unemployed youths of Rajasthan.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

