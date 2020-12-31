Left Menu
Development News Edition

Big B shares words of wisdom, says '90pc conflict is due to delivery, tone'

Contemplating on the reason for conflicts, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday shared words of wisdom, as we bid adieu to the year 2020.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-12-2020 12:41 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 12:41 IST
Big B shares words of wisdom, says '90pc conflict is due to delivery, tone'
Amitabh Bachchan (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Contemplating on the reason for conflicts, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday shared words of wisdom, as we bid adieu to the year 2020. The 'Don' star hopped on to Twitter and penned down his thoughts on why conflicts occur and shared a picture from the sets of a television quiz show.

In the action of disapproval, the 'Sholay' star is seen engrossed in a conversation, while dressed up in a blue blazer. "T 3769 -" 10% of conflict is due to the difference in opinion and 90% is due to delivery and tone of voice. ~ Ef"

"Virodh mein , mat-bhed keval 10 % hota hai ; 90 % hota hai , kis aavaaz ya svar mein , use vyakt kiya gaya." With the post hitting the micro-blogging site, it garnered more than 1 thousand likes, with many fans leaving well wishes on entering the new year 2021.

Of late, the actor has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans of the activities by posting pictures, videos and quotes. Earlier, Amitabh Bachhan channelled a rock headbanger and treated fans to a stunning monochromatic photograph as he sported chunky blue pair of shades. (ANI)

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Czech Republic reports 16,939 COVID-19 cases, highest number to date - ministry

The Czech Republic reported a record high 16,939 daily cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.The central European country of 10.7 million people has been one of the hardest hit in the region, with its...

Myanmar extends international flight ban till January end

Yangon Myanmar, December 31 ANIXinhua Myanmars Ministry of Transport and Communications has further extended the temporary suspension period of international commercial flights until the end of January. The ministry on Thursday issued an an...

No relief from biting cold in Rajasthan, Mount Abu records minus 4.4 degrees C

Intense cold conditions prevailed in Rajasthan where over a dozen districts recorded night temperatures below 5 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological MeT Department here said on Thursday. The mercury dipped to to minus 4.4 degrees Celsius in ...

Tripura plans to strengthen laboratory infrastructure amid concern over new COVID strain

Amid concern over the detection of a mutated and more infectious strain of COVID-19 in the country, the Tripura government has decided to strengthen the infrastructure of laboratories where coronavirus tests are being conducted, a minister ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020