Big B shares words of wisdom, says '90pc conflict is due to delivery, tone'

Contemplating on the reason for conflicts, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday shared words of wisdom, as we bid adieu to the year 2020. The 'Don' star hopped on to Twitter and penned down his thoughts on why conflicts occur and shared a picture from the sets of a television quiz show.

In the action of disapproval, the 'Sholay' star is seen engrossed in a conversation, while dressed up in a blue blazer. "T 3769 -" 10% of conflict is due to the difference in opinion and 90% is due to delivery and tone of voice. ~ Ef"

"Virodh mein , mat-bhed keval 10 % hota hai ; 90 % hota hai , kis aavaaz ya svar mein , use vyakt kiya gaya." With the post hitting the micro-blogging site, it garnered more than 1 thousand likes, with many fans leaving well wishes on entering the new year 2021.

Of late, the actor has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans of the activities by posting pictures, videos and quotes. Earlier, Amitabh Bachhan channelled a rock headbanger and treated fans to a stunning monochromatic photograph as he sported chunky blue pair of shades. (ANI)