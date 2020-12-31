Left Menu
Kylie Jenner 'swims into 2021', shares steamy bikini photos

As we head close to the new year, American reality TV star Kylie Jenner on Thursday (local time) treated fans to steamy swimming pool pictures.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-12-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 14:11 IST
Kylie Jenner 'swims into 2021', shares steamy bikini photos
Kylie Jenner (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As we head close to the new year, American reality TV star Kylie Jenner on Thursday (local time) treated fans to steamy swimming pool pictures. The 'Keeping Up with The Kardashians' star hopped on to Instagram and shared temperature soaring snaps.

Sporting a pastel shade bikini, Jenner looks breathtakingly beautiful with a low makeup look while she poses effortlessly with her luscious locks tied in a bun. Looking like a mermaid, Jenner posed amid the pool, in lush green backdrop filled with flora. In the second picture, Kylie is seen smiling as she cherishes her swimming time, on the other hand, the third photograph showcases Jenner as her eyes are closed while she sports a chunky pair of shades matching to her bikini, she also accessorised her look with a blingy necklace and co-ordinated earrings.

The beauty mogul personified beauty with her latest pictures on the photo-sharing platform. The 'Kylie Cosmetics' founder captioned the post as, "Swimming into 2021."

More than 6 lakh fans liked the post that featured the mesmerising snaps of the mother of one. Of late, Jenner has been quite active on social media and has been sharing glimpses of her activities by posting pictures and videos on social media.

Earlier, the 28-year-old star shared pictures of her nail art, and which she termed 'different but the same'. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

