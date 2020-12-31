Bhumi Pednekar to head to Dehradun for 'Badhaai Do' shoot on first day of 2021

While most Indians will be enjoying a day's break on January 1, 2021, actor Bhumi Pednekar will kickstart the new year by working on her new flick 'Badhaai Do.' The 31-year-old actor will be heading to Dehradun to begin the shooting of 'Badhaai Do' for which she has been paired opposite critically acclaimed star Rajkummar Rao.

"I start my new film 'Badhaai Do' on Jan 1st and I cannot think of a better way to start my new year. So, for me, New Year's Eve will be all about spending as much time with my mom and sister and soaking in their love since I fly in the morning," Pednekar said. The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor is excited to be heading to work on the first day of the year.

"I am actually quite excited to be heading to work on the first day of the new year. It spells promise and anticipation and I am really eager to meet the team. It is also an outdoor schedule so I will travel out of Mumbai to shoot for the first time since the pandemic hit us," she said. The hilly town of Dehradun holds a very special place in Pednekar's heart as she shot her debut flick 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' in the town.

"I will be travelling to Dehradun and this will be the first time that I will shoot an entire project in that beautiful city. I last shot a section of Dum Laga Ke Haisha in Dehradun and I have pure nostalgia about the city," the 31-year-old actor said. "There is something about the mountains that I intrinsically love and I know I will make lovely, new memories while shooting Badhaai Do with Rajkumar Rao, my director Harshavardhan (Kulkarni) and the entire cast and crew," she added.

'Badhaai Do' is the second installment of the superhit flick 'Badhaai Ho' which saw Ayushmann Khurrana and Neena Gupta in the lead roles. While Rao plays the role of a cop in the second installment, Pednekar will be seen playing a PT teacher with big dreams in the Harshavardhan Kulkarni directorial. (ANI)