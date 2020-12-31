Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man gives half his property to his pet dog in will

After the dogs death, the one who has looked after the animal will get its share of the property.I have no faith in my children, so I have made my wife and my pet dog owners of the property after my death, Verma, a former sarpanch of the village, told reporters on Thursday.

PTI | Chhinwara | Updated: 31-12-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 18:39 IST
Man gives half his property to his pet dog in will

A 50-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district has bequeathed half his property to his dog in his will. Om Narayan Verma, resident of Badibaba village in Chand tehsil, has four daughters and a son. But he is no mood to leave anything for the children.

As per his will, notarized two days ago, he owns 18 acres of land which will be divided equally between his wife and his dog. After the dog's death, the one who has looked after the animal will get its share of the property.

''I have no faith in my children, so I have made my wife and my pet dog owners of the property after my death,'' Verma, a former sarpanch of the village, told reporters on Thursday. PTI COR MAS KRK KRK.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Egypt’s cabinet allows GASC to co-found shareholding shipping company -statement

Egypts cabinet said on Thursday it agreed a draft bill to allow the state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities GASC to co-found a shareholding shipping company to transport commodities in and out of the country.The com...

BJP leader O Rajagopal makes U-turn, says he opposed Kerala assembly resolution on farm laws

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader O Rajagopal who had told media on Thursday that he did not object to the general consensus in Kerala Assembly regarding farm laws issued a statement later stating that he argued that the central government ...

Man held for kidnapping, forcibly marrying minor

Police here arrested a man on charge of kidnapping and forcibly marrying a 17-year-old girl. In November, a girl was kidnapped and on a written complaint of her father, a search operation was launched. During investigation, it came to light...

Priyanka Chaturvedi urges Jaishankar to prioritise rescue of Indian sailors stranded in Chinese waters

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha lawmaker Priyanka Chaturvedi on Thursday wrote to External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar urging him to prioritise the rescue and evacuation of 39 Indian sailors stranded in Chinese waters. Chaturvedi emphasi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020