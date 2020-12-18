Avatar 2 filming on hiatus, James Cameron reveals image of a giant command boat

The shooting for Avatar 2 was postponed in March this year due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. The Covid-19 pandemic shattered the global entertainment industry and brought it to a standstill with unfathomable financial losses.

According to sources, Avatar 2 wrapped its shooting for this year and the cast and crew went for a short hiatus for the holiday season. They will reportedly resume in the new year with the remaining parts of Avatar 2.

The Titanic director, James Cameron has recently taken to Twitter to share a few snaps from the set of Avatar 2. Here you see those pictures below:

The last set for 2020 filming —The Matador (a 50' forward command boat) on a 16-ton, 360 degree motion-control base. Three Technocranes and a Russian Arm mounted on top of a Mercedes-Benz. Just another day on the set of the Avatar sequels. (credit @jonlandau) pic.twitter.com/MB6dzUzeEr — James Cameron (@JimCameron) December 15, 2020

James Cameron is among those few Hollywood directors who loves experimenting with new technologies in his work. And Avatar 2 is a much-awaited sci-fi movie where he is able to utilize the latest technologies out of his heart as compared to the previous technologies used in 2009-released Avatar movie. The pictures from the set of Avatar 2 shows a giant command boat named The Matador.

James Cameron is working simultaneously on Avatar 2, Avatar 3, Avatar 4 and Avatar 5. The renowned Malaysian actress, Michelle Yeoh, who rose to fame for her intense role in Tomorrow Never Dies, joined James Cameron's much-awaited Avatar sequels as Dr. Karina Mogue. She will be seen playing the role of a scientist.

The sci-fi lovers and enthusiasts are ardently waiting for James Cameron's Avatar 2 to experience superb and awe-inspiring visuals. An example of Crabsuit was earlier provided with images, which will be driven by humans in the movie and seems to have multiple functionalities. Jon Landau elaborated it over social media as 'a human driven multifunction submersible'.

Global fans who have been waiting for Avatar 2 for over a decade can return to Pandora in 2021. This is possible with a new series that bridges the gap between the 2009-premiered movie and the imminent one. According to Comicbook.com, Jeremy Barlow-written Avatar: The Next Shadow continues Jake Sully's story in the gap between Avatar movies.

Avatar 2 is set to hit the cinemas on December 16, 2022. Stay glued to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

