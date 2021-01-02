The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 9 synopsis, what fans believe on Zena’s theory

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 is gradually getting more intense with the discovery of many interesting things or ways that are believed to take the team to the centuries-old treasure. Here we will try to get a glimpse what happened in the latest episode, mainly for those who missed the airing of episode 8 on Tuesday, December 29, 2020.

Before discussing what we had seen in The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 8 titled 'High on the Bog', let's have a look at its synopsis. Here you go – Discovery of a possible slipway in the swamp reinforces the team's eagerness to excavate further; the team is shocked when it learns Zena's map may have been pointing to the elusive Treasure Vault all along.

The History gives the description on The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 8 titled 'High on the Bog' – While the discovery of a possible slipway in the swamp reinforces the team's eagerness to excavate further, the fellowship is shocked when they learn Zena's map may have been pointing to the elusive Treasure Vault the entire time.

The map of Zena Halpern is currently at the centre of discussion in The Curse of Oak Island Season 8. According to the map, there are strategically placed boulders, which the experts believe, can lead to the treasure vault.

Zena told the team not to dig in the Money Pit area anywhere as all along they had been digging in the wrong area. Later, the spot, which she adviced, had no tunnel. This disheartened the team but they still have faith in her theory. However, fans of The Curse of Oak Island have already commenced calling her theory crazy now. "'We're at the end of this hole.' 'We didn't find Erin's tunnel'?? Someone's gonna get called into HR... #OakIslandCursers #CurseOfOakIsland," a fan wrote. Others assumed that Charles Barkhouse will be busy at the Money Pit, and hoping to find something so that Erin couldn't cut him out. "I get it, Barkhouse is at the Money Pit still digging, like a vulture, praying he'll find something so Erin can't cut him out! #OakIslandCursers #CurseOfOakIsland," one wrote.

I get it, Barkhouse is at the Money Pit still digging, like a vulture, praying he'll find something so Erin can't cut him out! #OakIslandCursers #CurseOfOakIsland — Don We Now Our Plague Apparel 🎄 (@DonP) December 30, 2020

"We're at the end of this hole." "We didn't find Erin's tunnel"??Someone's gonna get called into HR... #OakIslandCursers #CurseOfOakIsland — Don We Now Our Plague Apparel 🎄 (@DonP) December 30, 2020

On the other hand, The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 shows that the team is currently giving their endeavors to understand the Chinese coin, which Gary discovered earlier. He displayed his discovery in the War Room and the team members and experts were quite impressed with his performance. After investigation, they understood that the coin was a Chinese one. With this discovery, many doubts pop up apart from the previously-understood activities of French, Spanish and British people on the island.

Here's the synopsis of The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 9 – Excavation uncovers more evidence that the stone structure in the swamp could be a roadway, and analysis of the serpent mound has it dating back to the Templars, suggesting it may be one of the most important features discovered in North America.

Never miss the airing of The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 9 titled 'Rock, Paper, Serpents' on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 9/8c on the History Channel. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent episodes.

Also Read: Money Heist Season 5: Tatiana, Alicia's link to be unveiled, series gets remake in Korea