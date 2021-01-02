Left Menu
Development News Edition

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 9 synopsis, what fans believe on Zena’s theory

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vancouver | Updated: 02-01-2021 12:33 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 12:33 IST
The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 9 synopsis, what fans believe on Zena’s theory
The map of Zena Halpern is currently at the centre of discussion in The Curse of Oak Island Season 8. Image Credit: Facebook / The Curse of Oak Island

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 is gradually getting more intense with the discovery of many interesting things or ways that are believed to take the team to the centuries-old treasure. Here we will try to get a glimpse what happened in the latest episode, mainly for those who missed the airing of episode 8 on Tuesday, December 29, 2020.

Before discussing what we had seen in The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 8 titled 'High on the Bog', let's have a look at its synopsis. Here you go – Discovery of a possible slipway in the swamp reinforces the team's eagerness to excavate further; the team is shocked when it learns Zena's map may have been pointing to the elusive Treasure Vault all along.

The History gives the description on The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 8 titled 'High on the Bog' – While the discovery of a possible slipway in the swamp reinforces the team's eagerness to excavate further, the fellowship is shocked when they learn Zena's map may have been pointing to the elusive Treasure Vault the entire time.

The map of Zena Halpern is currently at the centre of discussion in The Curse of Oak Island Season 8. According to the map, there are strategically placed boulders, which the experts believe, can lead to the treasure vault.

Zena told the team not to dig in the Money Pit area anywhere as all along they had been digging in the wrong area. Later, the spot, which she adviced, had no tunnel. This disheartened the team but they still have faith in her theory. However, fans of The Curse of Oak Island have already commenced calling her theory crazy now. "'We're at the end of this hole.' 'We didn't find Erin's tunnel'?? Someone's gonna get called into HR... #OakIslandCursers #CurseOfOakIsland," a fan wrote. Others assumed that Charles Barkhouse will be busy at the Money Pit, and hoping to find something so that Erin couldn't cut him out. "I get it, Barkhouse is at the Money Pit still digging, like a vulture, praying he'll find something so Erin can't cut him out! #OakIslandCursers #CurseOfOakIsland," one wrote.

On the other hand, The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 shows that the team is currently giving their endeavors to understand the Chinese coin, which Gary discovered earlier. He displayed his discovery in the War Room and the team members and experts were quite impressed with his performance. After investigation, they understood that the coin was a Chinese one. With this discovery, many doubts pop up apart from the previously-understood activities of French, Spanish and British people on the island.

Here's the synopsis of The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 9 – Excavation uncovers more evidence that the stone structure in the swamp could be a roadway, and analysis of the serpent mound has it dating back to the Templars, suggesting it may be one of the most important features discovered in North America.

Never miss the airing of The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 9 titled 'Rock, Paper, Serpents' on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 9/8c on the History Channel. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent episodes.

Also Read: Money Heist Season 5: Tatiana, Alicia's link to be unveiled, series gets remake in Korea

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SRK wishes Happy New Year to fans, promises to 'see you on big screen in 2021'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan may not have officially announced his next movie project but on Saturday the actor assured his fans that they will get to see him on the big screen this year. Extending New Year wishes to his fans, the 55-year-old s...

MP: COVID-19 vaccine dry run carried out on 75 health workers

Nearly 75 health workers underwent dummy vaccination at Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday as part of the first dry run of COVID-19 vaccine programme in the state, an official said. The mock vaccination programme was conducted at three he...

Tractor parade with national flag on January 26 will be called 'Kisaan Parade': Farmer leader Darshan Pal.

Tractor parade with national flag on January 26 will be called Kisaan Parade Farmer leader Darshan Pal....

Forest fire in Nagaland's Dzukou Range under control: Officials

The forest fire raging in Dzukou range in Nagaland has been brought under control with the help of the Indian Air Force helicopters, police, forest department and local volunteers, officials said on Saturday. The Dzukou range in which the m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021