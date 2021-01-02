Left Menu
SRK wishes Happy New Year to fans, promises to 'see you on big screen in 2021'

But I have a way of looking at bad, difficult days, awful years.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-01-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 13:17 IST
SRK wishes Happy New Year to fans, promises to 'see you on big screen in 2021'
Shah Rukh Khan wishes Happy New Year Image Credit: Flickr

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan may not have officially announced his next movie project but on Saturday the actor assured his fans that they will get to see him on the big screen this year. Extending New Year wishes to his fans, the 55-year-old star, who was last seen in 2018's ''Zero'', posted a over three-minute-long video on his Instagram account and said he is looking forward to entertain the audience in cinema halls. ''I am late in conveying my wishes to all of you and I am sure everyone will agree 2020 has been the worst year for everybody. And in this awful times it is difficult to find a ray of hope, positivity. But I have a way of looking at bad, difficult days, awful years. ''I believe when one is at their lowest, bottomest of their life, the good thing is from here there is only one way to move that is upwards, higher and better places,'' Khan said. The actor, who started shooting for his next film to be helmed by ''War'' director Siddharth Anand in November last year, wished a bigger, better and brighter year to everyone.

The film reportedly titled ''Pathan'', is billed as an action-thriller. It is produced by Yash Raj Films. ''See you all on the big screen in 2021,'' he concluded his message, without divulging details about his slate of upcoming films. According to reports, the star is in talks with Rajkumar Hirani for a social comedy, South filmmaker Atlee for a potboiler, and ''Bharat'' director Ali Abbas Zafar and director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK of ''The Family Man'' fame for separate films.

