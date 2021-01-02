Left Menu
Do Carmo, born in Lisbon in 1939, said goodbye to the stage last year after a long career during which he took fado around the world. BTS wraps up record-breaking year with New Year's Eve online concert Global K-Pop sensation BTS celebrated New Year's Eve with an online concert on Thursday along with other K-pop groups from its management agency Big Hit Entertainment and fans from around the world.

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Theaters look to Bond and Black Widow to spark 2021 moviegoing

Movie theater operators, after a year of dismal ticket sales during the pandemic, are hoping a lineup of superheroes, fighter pilots and cinema's most famous spy will help them stage a comeback in 2021. Roughly two-thirds of theaters remain shut in the United States and Canada, normally the world's largest film market. Box office receipts in 2020 plunged 80% from a year earlier. Carlos do Carmo, the 'Sinatra' of Portugal's fado, dies aged 81

Portuguese singer Carlos do Carmo, one of the country's most beloved artists who was known as the "Sinatra" of the soulful, melancholic fado music, died on Friday at the age of 81. Do Carmo, born in Lisbon in 1939, said goodbye to the stage last year after a long career during which he took fado around the world. He became the first Portuguese artist to receive a Latin Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014. BTS wraps up record-breaking year with New Year's Eve online concert

Global K-Pop sensation BTS celebrated New Year's Eve with an online concert on Thursday along with other K-pop groups from its management agency Big Hit Entertainment and fans from around the world. Halsey, Lauv and Steve Aoki, who have all collaborated with BTS in recent years, joined on a special stage by connecting remotely.

