Team 'Bachchan Pandey' jets off to Jaisalmer for shoot of the film

The cast and crew of Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Bachchan Pandey' took off to Jaisalmer on Saturday to kickstart the shoot of the upcoming flick which will be headlined by Akshay Kumar. Warda Nadiadwala took to Twitter to share pictures of the cast and the crew from the flight and announced that team will soon commence the shoot for the film.

"Get Set & Go Super pumped as we are off to Jaisalmer for #SajidNadiadwala's #BachchanPandey with the entire cast & crew This one's going to b a Fun crazy ride," Warda tweeted along with the pictures. The pictures saw the entire cast of the film including Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Parteik Babbar, aboard the special flight.

Kumar who will be essaying the main role of 'Bachchan Pandey' in the film was not seen with the team as they took off to Jaisalmer. Sanon, on the other hand, expressed her excitement as she along with Nadiadwalas had shot for 'Housefull 4' in Jaisalmer.

"Super excited!! And full deja vu happening going to the exact same place we shot Housefull4 in!! Jaisalmer it is! #BachchanPandey," she wrote on Twitter. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film will be reportedly shot in places like Gadisar Lake and Jaisalkot.

Akshay's eponymous character in the film 'Bachchan Pandey' is a gangster who aspires to be an actor, while, Kriti Sanon will essay the role of a journalist, who harbours dreams of becoming a film director. The action-comedy also marks Nadiadwala's 10th collaboration with Akshay. (ANI)