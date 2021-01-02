Cops get self-balancing scooters for patrolling Worli seaface

Cops get self-balancing scooters for patrolling Worli seafacePTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-01-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 22:35 IST
Maharashtra Home Minister AnilDeshmukh flagged off self-balancing Segway scooters for policepatrolling at Worli Seaface on Saturday
The electric scooters were handed over to the policedepartment in the presence of tourism minister AdityaThackeray, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and Mumbai policecommissioner Param Bir Singh
Deshmukh as well as Aditya Thackeray and Kumar alsorode the scooters on this occasion.
