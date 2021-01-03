Left Menu
Ashanti announces she and family are free of COVID-19

The 40-year-old singer, best known for songs like Foolish and Happy, shared her health update on Instagram on Saturday.Starting off the new year Amazing and Covid free My parents and I got our negative results back right in time to start off the New Year healthy, happy loved.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-01-2021 12:39 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 12:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Singer-songwriter Ashanti says she and her parents have recovered from coronavirus. The 40-year-old singer, best known for songs like ''Foolish'' and ''Happy'', shared her health update on Instagram on Saturday.

"Starting off the new year Amazing and Covid free!!! Got my negative results back 2 days ago! Happy New Year y'all. "My parents and I got our negative results back right in time to start off the New Year healthy, happy & loved. Wishing y'all an Amazing 202WON,'' Ashanti wrote.

The singer had opened up about her COVID-19 diagnosis in December, following which webcast series Verzuz postponed its much-anticipated battle between the Grammy-winning singer and Keyshia Cole. The broadcast is now scheduled to take place on January 9, 2021.

