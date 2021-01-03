Left Menu
Mumbai: Fashion designer alleges rape by CA, case filed

In September last year, when she contacted Khan again, he said he would return the money by personally meeting her. Fed up with the constant harassment, she approached the police.A case under IPC section 376 rape has been registered against Khan, but he is yet to be arrested, the official said..

Mumbai: Fashion designer alleges rape by CA, case filed
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 25-year-old fashion designer has accused a Chartered Accountant (CA) of raping her on the pretext of marriage, following which the Mumbai Police have registered a case against him, an official said on Sunday. The FIR was filed at Vakola police station, after the woman lodged a complaint on Thursday night against Furquan Khan, a resident of Goawala compound in Kurla, he said.

''In the complaint, the woman said she came in contact with Khan through a social media platform in January last year. Soon, they began chatting online,'' the official said. The very next month, Khan demanded Rs 10,000 from her for personal use. She borrowed the money from her friend and gave it to him, he said.

''After a few days, she demanded her money back from Khan, but he started giving excuses and stopped taking her calls. In September last year, when she contacted Khan again, he said he would return the money by personally meeting her. Next month, he went to her house where she lived alone,'' the police official said.

''On reaching her place, Khan said he would marry her and she believed him. However, taking advantage of her being alone at home, he raped her,'' he said, adding that after the incident, he started harassing her. Fed up with the constant harassment, she approached the police.

A case under IPC section 376 (rape) has been registered against Khan, but he is yet to be arrested, the official said.

