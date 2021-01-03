Delhi govt sets up Tamil Academy

Left Menu
The Tamil Academy under the the Department of Art, Culture and Language of the city government, under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, was notified on Sunday.The Delhi government has appointed former municipal councillor and current member of Delhi Tamil Sangam N Raja as the vice-chairman of the academy, the Delhi government said in a statement.

An academy has been set up by the Delhi government to promote Tamil language and culture, officials said on Sunday. The Tamil Academy under the the Department of Art, Culture and Language of the city government, under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, was notified on Sunday.

The Delhi government has appointed former municipal councillor and current member of Delhi Tamil Sangam N Raja as the vice-chairman of the academy, the Delhi government said in a statement. The newly set-up academy will soon be allocated an office space with all the necessary infrastructure, it said.

''Delhi is a culturally rich city where people from all parts of the country live and work. It is this diversity that forms Delhi's vibrant and cosmopolitan culture. Delhi has a large population of people from Tamil Nadu and we want to present a platform to the people of Delhi to get the taste of the art and culture of Tamil Nadu,'' said Sisodia, who also holds the charge of the Art, Culture and Language Department. The Department of Art, Culture and Language of the Delhi government has decided that the new academy will introduce various awards to promote and reward the good works of people in Tamil language and culture.

The government will also provide language courses through this academy. It will also celebrate and organise cultural festivals for the people of Tamil Nadu, the statement said..

