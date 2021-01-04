Left Menu
Development News Edition

Film and game show on Rubik's Cube in the works

Production banner Hyde Park Entertainment Group, owned by Ashok Amritraj, and Endeavor Content have joined hands to develop a movie with the eponymous brand based on the best-selling puzzle toy, reported Variety.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-01-2021 10:13 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 10:13 IST
Film and game show on Rubik's Cube in the works

The Rubik's Cube, the best-selling puzzle toy, will be the subject of a new feature film and a game show. Production banner Hyde Park Entertainment Group, owned by Ashok Amritraj, and Endeavor Content have joined hands to develop a movie with the eponymous brand based on the best-selling puzzle toy, reported Variety. Hyde Park is also working with Endeavor Content-backed ''The Wall'' producer Glassman Media for a game show based on the Rubik's Cube.

Details about the film are still sparse but it is known that the project will be produced by Ashok Amritraj and executive produced by Priya Amritraj and Addison Mehr for Hyde Park. Whereas, Ashok Amritraj and Andrew Glassman of Glassman Media will serve as executive producers on the game show. Ashok Amritraj said he has had a personal and nostalgic connection to the toy from his early days in India.

''I am thrilled to partner with Endeavor Content and Rubik's/Smiley and look forward to creating a wonderful and complex Rubik's universe.'' ''The Rubik's Cube is an iconic and family friendly brand. In partnership with Hyde Park we look forward to creating film, television, and game show content for global audiences,'' Graham Taylor, co-president of Endeavor Content, added. The Rubik's Cube is a 3-D combination puzzle invented in 1974 by Hungarian sculptor and professor of architecture Erno Rubik. Originally called the Magic Cube, the puzzle was licensed by Rubik to be sold by Ideal Toy Corporation in 1980 via businessman Tibor Laczi and Seven Towns founder Tom Kremer.

The toy requires the player to unlock a web of six, mixed-up colours, twisting the cube to show just one colour on every side. Since 2018, amateur and professional ''speedcubers'' have faced off at the Rubik's Cube World Championship Finals in Boston. Most recently, another classic game -- chess -- saw a rise in popularity courtesy the success of Netflix series ''The Queen's Gambit''.

TRENDING

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

Jordan secures 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine - prime minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US Congressman introduces bill to terminate Pakistan as major non-NATO ally

On the first day of the 117th Congress, a Republican Congressman introduced a bill in the United States House of Representatives to terminate the designation of Pakistan as a major non-NATO ally. Congressman Andy Biggs introduced the bill ...

People News Roundup: Gerry and the Pacemakers star Gerry Marsden dies aged 78

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Gerry and the Pacemakers star Gerry Marsden dies aged 78Gerry Marsden, lead singer of the British band Gerry and the Pacemakers whose version of Youll Never Walk Alone became the thundero...

We are 100 per cent going to Brisbane for fourth Test, says Lyon

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon on Monday said they are 100 per cent sure of Brisbane hosting the fourth Test against India, playing down media reports that the tourists are reluctant to travel there in view of stricter quarantine rules. ...

India reports 16,505 new COVID-19 cases, 19,557 recoveries

India reported 16,505 new COVID-19 cases and 19,557 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW informed on Monday. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 1,0...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021