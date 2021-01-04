Left Menu
One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 04-01-2021 11:25 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 11:25 IST
One Piece Chapter 1001’s storyline will shift the focus from Luffy and Zoro to the other straw hats pirates. Image Credit: Facebook / One Piece

The manga enthusiasts are quite happy with the recent release of One Piece Chapter 1000. However, they are little bit disappointed as One Piece Chapter 1000 will not be released in this week.

Fans are quite curious to know what they can in One Piece Chapter 1001. They really want to see how the stories can take new twists in the New Year. The spoilers suggest that this upcoming chapter will be filled with more updates on the final confrontation between Kaido and the supernovas.

One Piece Chapter 1001's storyline will shift the focus from Luffy and Zoro to the other straw hats pirates. According to BlockToro, Luffy and the other Worst Generation Pirates make a move to attack Kaido and Big Mom but the panel is cut off in between.

The spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1001 reveal that Nami and Usopp run into X Drake and ask him for help dealing with Page One and Ulti. BlockToro reveals Drake is confused but then he sees Page One and Ulti coming that way and understands why they asked for help.

One Piece manga is officially available online on the VIZ Media and Manga Plus official websites. The websites are also releasing previous chapters for free in celebration of One Piece Chapter 1000 each week. The free users can read up to three of the manga latest chapters.

One Piece Chapter 1000 is slated to be released on Monday, January 11, 2021. The spoilers are expected to be out five to six days before the manga's original release. You can read the released chapters on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

