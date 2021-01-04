Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tanya Roberts, best known for 'A View to Kill' and 'That '70's Show', dies at 65

Actor Tanya Roberts, best known for playing a Bond girl in A View to a Kill and Midge Pinciotti on That 70s Show, has died.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-01-2021 11:31 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 11:31 IST
Tanya Roberts, best known for 'A View to Kill' and 'That '70's Show', dies at 65

Actor Tanya Roberts, best known for playing a Bond girl in ''A View to a Kill'' and Midge Pinciotti on ''That '70s Show'', has died. She was 65. A representative for Roberts told TMZ, the actor took her dogs for a walk on Christmas Eve and collapsed upon returning home. She was put on a ventilator after being hospitalised, but never recovered. Roberts was not ill in the days leading up to her death, the publication further stated.

Born as Victoria Leigh Blum, Roberts had a career modelling and appearing in television advertisements before turning to acting in 1975 with the horror movie ''Forced Entry''. In 1980, she was chosen to replace actor Shelley Hack in the fifth season of the detective show ''Charlie's Angels''. Roberts played Julie Rogers, a streetwise fighter who used her fists more than her gun on the ABC series. After a number of bit-part roles in films like the comedy ''Racquet'' (1977) and the fantasy epic ''The Beastmaster'' (1982), she landed her most memorable role in the 1985 James Bond film ''A View to a Kill''. The film, which was Roger Moore's last outing as Agent 007 James Bond, saw Roberts play Stacey Sutton, an American geologist who becomes a target of villain Max Zorin (Christopher Walken).

From 1998 to 2004, Roberts played Midge Pinciotti, the lovable but dim-witted mother of the red-haired tomboy Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon) on the television sitcom ''That '70s Show''..

TRENDING

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Jordan secures 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine - prime minister

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Light to moderate rain in several places of Rajasthan

Light to moderate rainfall triggered by a western disturbance was recorded at some places in Rajasthan since Sunday morning. Sawaimadhopur recorded 43 mm precipitation, followed by Kota 15.7 mm, Bundi 14 mm, Jaipur 7 mm and Chittorgarh 4 mm...

Cochin Shipyard declares an interim dividend of Rs 9 per share

Public sector Cochin Shipyard on Monday declared an interim dividend of Rs 9 per shareIn a regulatory filing, Cochin Shipyard said the board of directors of the company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 9 per equity share of Rs 10 each...

World's biggest COVID-19 vaccination programme set to begin in India: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the worlds biggest inoculation drive against coronavirus is set to begin in the country, a day after the drugs regulator approved two vaccines for restricted emergency use. Lauding the scient...

BJP leader attacked in Bengal's Asansol

BJPs West Bengal state committee member Krishnendu Mukherjee on Monday alleged that TMC goons have opened fire on his car in Asansol in Paschim Barddhaman district but he was saved by a whisker as the assailants failed to open the vehicles ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021