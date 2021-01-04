Devon Murray, girlfriend Shannon McCaffrey welcome first child together

''Harry Potter'' actor Devon Murray and his girlfriend Shannon McCaffrey have become parents to a baby boy. The actor, who played Hogwarts student Seamus Finnigan in the ''Harry Potter'' film franchise, shared the news of the arrival of their first child on Instagram on Sunday

''Yesterday 2/1/21 my life changed forever. Shannon delivered our beautiful little boy ‘Cooper Michael Murray’ weighing 6lbs 10oz. ''Both are doing amazing now after a very long labour and a scary few minutes at the end,'' Murray wrote. ''It still hasn’t sunk in just yet that we have our very own little boy. I can’t wait to make the most amazing memories with Shannon and Cooper as we begin our little family,'' he added. Murray first announced that he and McCaffrey were gearing up to become parents back in July.