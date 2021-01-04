Left Menu
Development News Edition

Devon Murray, girlfriend Shannon McCaffrey welcome first child together

Harry Potter actor Devon Murray and his girlfriend Shannon McCaffrey have become parents to a baby boy. I cant wait to make the most amazing memories with Shannon and Cooper as we begin our little family, he added. Murray first announced that he and McCaffrey were gearing up to become parents back in July.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-01-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 13:59 IST
Devon Murray, girlfriend Shannon McCaffrey welcome first child together

''Harry Potter'' actor Devon Murray and his girlfriend Shannon McCaffrey have become parents to a baby boy. The actor, who played Hogwarts student Seamus Finnigan in the ''Harry Potter'' film franchise, shared the news of the arrival of their first child on Instagram on Sunday

''Yesterday 2/1/21 my life changed forever. Shannon delivered our beautiful little boy ‘Cooper Michael Murray’ weighing 6lbs 10oz. ''Both are doing amazing now after a very long labour and a scary few minutes at the end,'' Murray wrote. ''It still hasn’t sunk in just yet that we have our very own little boy. I can’t wait to make the most amazing memories with Shannon and Cooper as we begin our little family,'' he added. Murray first announced that he and McCaffrey were gearing up to become parents back in July.

TRENDING

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Traffic movement on Jammu-Srinagar Highway suspended for 2nd day due to snowfall

Vehicular movement on the Jammu-Srinagar highway remained suspended for the second day after the Valley witnessed heavy snowfall on Sunday. The Doda and Kishtwar districts of the Jammu region have also received a fresh spell of snowfall and...

Traffic movement on Jammu-Srinagar Highway suspended for 2nd day due to snowfall

Vehicular movement on the Jammu-Srinagar highway remained suspended for the second day after the Valley witnessed heavy snowfall on Sunday. The Doda and Kishtwar districts of the Jammu region have also received a fresh spell of snowfall and...

Meeting between Centre and farmers' leaders underway in Delhi

The eighth round of meeting between the Central government and farmers representatives is underway at Vigyan Bhawan. Farmers leaders and officials present at the meeting observed silence to pay condolence to the farmers who died during the ...

Meeting between Centre and farmers' leaders underway in Delhi

The eighth round of meeting between the Central government and farmers representatives is underway at Vigyan Bhawan. Farmers leaders and officials present at the meeting observed silence to pay condolence to the farmers who died during the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021