Actor Richa Chadha on Monday dropped the first look poster of her upcoming political drama 'Madam Chief Minister.'

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 14:38 IST
Richa Chadha drops first look poster of her political drama 'Madam Chief Minister'
Poster of Madam Chief Minister (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Richa Chadha on Monday dropped the first look poster of her upcoming political drama 'Madam Chief Minister.' The Subhash Kapoor directorial revolves around the story of an "untouchable" woman who rises to the top.

The poster that Chadha shared on Instagram sees her sporting a pixie cut hairstyle with bruises on her face. She is also seen holding a broom. The background of the poster features Manav Kaul and Saurabh Shukla, who play pivotal roles in the film.

"Proud to present to you all, my new cinema outing #MadamChiefMinister, a film I really believe in... a political drama about an 'untouchable' who rises to the top! Out in cinemas on 22nd January! Stay tuned," Chadha wrote in the caption of the post. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Naren Kumar, and Dimple Kharbanda.

It is slated to release on January 22, 2021. (ANI)

