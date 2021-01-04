Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blake Shelton faces backlash over new song 'Minimum Wage'

American singer-songwriter Blake Shelton faced backlash for debuting a song titled 'Minimum Wage' while people in America continue to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-01-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 15:38 IST
Blake Shelton faces backlash over new song 'Minimum Wage'
Blake Shelton (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer-songwriter Blake Shelton faced backlash for debuting a song titled 'Minimum Wage' while people in America continue to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to Page Six, the 44-year-old singer debuted the new single on NBC's New Year's Eve television special alongside Carson Daly to help ring in 2021. The country singer told the host that his fiancee, Gwen Stefani, helped get her brother, Todd, to direct the video.

The artist's new song has to do with his love for the 51-year-old 'Hollaback Girl' singer and contains a lyric in the chorus that upset many people who saw the broadcast. "Girl, your love can make a man feel rich on minimum wage."

As reported by Page Six, given the fact that the coronavirus pandemic has caused many businesses to shut down and put countless Americans out of work, people were quick to take to Twitter to criticise the singer for releasing a song they believed was "tone deaf" given the current climate. "The irony of listening to a millionaire Blake Shelton singing about 'love on minimum wage' at the end of 2020 might be lost on its target audience," one user wrote.

"I love his music but the timing for Minimum Wage isn't great. With so many people out of work and struggling the song feels a little tone deaf. I'd like to hear songs that are more personal. Wish he wrote more of his own stuff because he's an incredible song writer," another wrote in a tweet that was unavailable as of Sunday (local time). Someone else agreed, writing: "Does anyone else find Blake Shelton's "Minimum Wage" song to be incredibly tone deaf to our country's current state?"

"What!? @blakeshelton is #MinimumWage even for real? Yes of course @gwenstefani can make a dude on minimum wage feel rich cuz she's a millionaire. Are you working at the Home Depot now or something? Wanna pay my rent?" someone else concluded. As per Page Six, the song has not yet been fully released and Shelton has yet to publicly comment on the backlash on social media. (ANI)

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MP water project to help 1.81 lakh people in 206 villages

Over 1.81 lakh people living in 206 villages in Madhya Pradeshs Seoni district will get piped water supply from March this year, an official said on Monday. The Bandol group water supply scheme is being set up at a cost Rs 232.57 crore for ...

UK scientists worried vaccines may not work on S.African coronavirus variant - ITV

Scientists are not fully confident that COVID-19 vaccines will work on a new variant of the coronavirus found in South Africa, ITVs political editor said on Monday, citing an unidentified scientific adviser to the British government. Both B...

Peugeot shareholders approve autos mega-merger with Fiat

Shareholders in Peugeot owner PSA gave the green light on Monday to the French companys merger with Fiat Chrysler FCA, one of the last steps towards creating the worlds fourth largest automaker.At a special shareholder meeting, the deal to ...

Kerala PSU produces 83,000 litres of sanitiser to distribute in schools

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 4 PTI A state-run pharmaceutical company has produced 83,000 litres of sanitiser to distribute in government and aided schools in Kerala. As educational institutions reopened in compliance with the COVID-19 protocol ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021